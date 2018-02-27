When a Diep River‚ Cape Town‚ resident saw a green BMW parked in a bushy area near a train station as she left a municipal office on Thursday last week‚ she didn’t pay it much attention.

She had no idea that this vehicle could become key in the investigation into what happened to a missing Cape Town woman.

“I came from the municipality’s office at 3.45pm and on my way home‚ I noticed the car. The one thing that stood out was that the car didn’t have number plates. My first thought was that the car must have been stolen. I don’t think the security guards noticed the car because the car was hidden so well‚” the woman‚ who did not want to be named‚ said.

She said the station is always a hive of activity‚ whether commuters catching their trains security or guards patrolling the platforms. So she found it odd that anyone would park a stolen vehicle there knowing that it may be spotted.

She said she has been living in the area for 22 years and had previously notified local authorities to flatten the area and remove the bushes as it was an area known for muggings. “The car remained there for the rest of the day. Nobody out of the ordinary was lurking there either. This is a quiet area. The streets are empty during the day because people are at work‚” she said.