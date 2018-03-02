Taxify identifies driver whose charred body was found in car boot

Taxify has identified the driver whose charred body was found in the boot of a car in Pretoria on Thursday night.

“It deeply saddens Taxify to hear of the passing of Siyabonga Langelihle Ngcobo. Taxify’s high priority team is currently investigating this as a matter of urgency to aid police in their investigation‚” said Taxify South Africa manager Gareth Taylor.

“Taxify is dedicated to making trips safer for drivers and riders. One such way is through partnerships. For this reason, Taxify has partnered with Namola‚ a mobile app that helps users receive emergency assistance at the push of a button when they need it most.”

Taxify has encouraged its drivers and riders to download the app and make use it as an “extra layer” of protection.

“Taxify has been in discussions with Namola to integrate their security features into the Taxify app.

“Other measures that Taxify has taken to improve safety include continuously building relationships with law enforcement; regular communicating with drivers about possible high risk areas; and setting up a dedicated high priority team that deals with cases related to safety‚” Taylor said.