Calls for the fall of Inxeba not yet backed by convincing argument

A young man holds a placard that reads: "Inxeba Must Fall".

I was convinced that the young man was the voice that the filmmakers had known the movie would evoke; the voice that calls for the healing of those wounded in the process of initiation; the voice that speaks for the silenced homosexual men who are cast aside by their peers and communities.

I had believed that the only inxeba he wanted to see fall was the wound left in men who return from the mountains injured by the prejudices of a society that fails to find room for homosexuality in their concept of manhood.

But alas! He was protesting against the movie in its entirety!

He was standing amid a gang of elders who had marched to shut down cinemas in the Eastern Cape and prevent the screening of the movie.

"We are being embarrassed. It is disgusting and disrespectful of our cultural practices.

"People making love in an initiation school is not something we see," said Prince Tabane.

I found it absurd for anyone of sober thought to stand in denial of sexual activity and abuse on the basis that the said location is sacred. Not in a world where just last week, girls protested at the pulpit against sexual abuse in the church. No!

Consensual sex has known no bounds, and no mountain occupied by two lovers is immune to it.