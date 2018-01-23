‘The Wound’ producers express disappointment after Oscars snub

“[It’s a] huge disappointment. We worked very hard to get to this point,” he said

“It’s been a two-year journey for us producers just working strategically to get there. Unfortunately, the journey didn’t materialize. We are very disheartened.”

Co-producer Batana Vundla echoed Ribeiro’s words.

“I was trying to block out the emotions of it all and not get too excited, because I thought we had a good chance,” Vundla said.

“It is disappointing. I guess my emotions were caught up more than I realized. Nevertheless I’m very proud of the journey thus far.”

Directed by John Trengove, the film stars Nakhane Touré, Bongile Mantsai and Niza Jay Ncoyini in the lead. It follows a story of a closeted gay relationship between two men that arises in the mountains of the Eastern Cape during a period of the Xhosa initiation.