“Human rights‚ freedom of expression‚ and freedom from gender oppression and inequality are protected by our Constitution. Inxeba is not for everyone‚ but there are many young South Africans‚ particularly from the black queer community‚ who have every right to watch and engage with it because it reflects something of their own experience. The backlash against Inxeba seems to be proportionally much larger than it was to Mandela’s Long Walk To Freedom. You could look at that and speculate that perhaps there is a homophobic subtext.

"This is disgraceful and should be troubling to all of us‚ especially to those that believe in the freedom granted to South Africans by our constitution. That is why we are now fighting back to make sure that our rights are protected while the threats persist.”

Despite the threats‚ producers claimed the film was one of the most popular at cinemas over the weekend and was not going to be removed entirely.

“Inxeba is not going to go away and we are invested in making sure that people who do want to see the film will get to do so.”

Meanwhile‚ Congress Of Traditional Leaders (Contralesa)'s Prince Abongile Ngozi continued to slam the film's depiction of the Xhosa initiation ceremony‚ and told EWN that the group had written to producers to try assist them in trying to tell their story accurately.

"We have written to these people countless times to come and engage so that we may find common ground on how we can best assist them in depicting our culture and telling this story."