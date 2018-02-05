Loyiso Bala says Inxeba does not cut it

Loyiso Bala found himself on the receiving end of Twitter wrath for his criticism of the controversial film Inxeba (The Wound).

The Xhosa coming-of-age film with a gay twist opened in local cinemas on Friday and was met with both applause and rejection.

Bala tweeted: "The release of Inxeba totally ridicules and disrespects the wishes and traditions of the Xhosa culture. If we, as a country, cannot protect our own cultural beliefs and differences, no one else will do it for us."

Yesterday, he told Sowetan he stood by his viewpoints.

"The emphasis of the tweet was on the 'wishes'. The Xhosa culture says this [initiation] should not be discussed outside of those who have been there.

"To preserve the rainbow nation, we have to respect the wishes of other people."