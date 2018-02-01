Despite scooping 19 international awards‚ being shortlisted for an Oscar and receiving global recognition‚ you would think the creators of The Wound (Inxeba) are rolling in cash‚ but that couldn't be further from the truth.

During an exclusive pre-screening of the film hosted by TshisaLIVE on Wednesday night producer Elias Ribeiro gave the audience a glimpse into some of the challenges they have faced to make their dream of bringing the eye-opening film to local screens.

Elias revealed that some members of the team worked for free‚ while cast members earned a pittance and that they got into a lot of debt for marketing costs to take the film to Oscar pre-screenings in Los Angeles.

He explained that he was brought onto the project to help with foreign funding as the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) initially rejected their requests for funding on four occasions.

However‚ the NFVF came on board after seeing the international attention the film got.