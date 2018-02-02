EFF threatens to disrupt Zuma's state of the nation address

There will be fireworks once again in parliament if President Jacob Zuma delivers the state of the nation address (Sona) next week.

The EFF gave the strongest indication today that it would disrupt Zuma’s speech.

“On the 8th of February we are going to rise in parliament according to joint rules and table a motion that Jacob Zuma should be removed as the president of South Africa,” EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said on the sidelines of the party’s annual strategic meeting in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

“He is no longer suitable to continue as president. He has cost our country so much harm and pain. For even two more weeks or days it is too much. He must be gone as soon as yesterday.”

Shivambu said the EFF does not care whoever the ANC brings as the president of the country.

“It cannot be Jacob Zuma because he has violated the Constitution. Whether it is Cyril, Gwede Mantashe or Baleka Mbete.; whoever they bring is okay as long it is not Jacob Zuma.”

The EFF had written to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete requesting that a motion of no confidence in Zuma be debated before Sona. Mbete responded by setting the date for the motion to be debated on February 22.

The DA also wrote to Mbete requesting the postponement of Sona until Zuma had been removed from office.

This was also declined.

Shivambu said it will be a waste of time to listen to Zuma when he delivers Sona and few days later a motion of no confidence in him is debated in parliament.

“But we still insist that parliament must be given an opportunity to decide whether Jacob Zuma is still suitable to be president of SA even before he gives a state of the nation address.”

The EFF is confident that if a motion of no confidence is held via a secret ballot, Zuma would be removed.

“The possible outcome of the motion of no confidence is when we put it to a secret ballot. He is definitely going to be voted out as president of the republic,” Shivambu said.

Zuma has survived several attempts to remove him in parliament but things have now changed because he is no longer the ANC president.

Shivambu stated that it is better to do it before Zuma even present Sona so that a person who is elected as the president of the country after him is the one who outlines a programme of action which they are going to implement.

“It is known by everyone that the ANC internally are trying to get rid of him,” Shivambu said.

“Why do we waste R4.3 million that has been budgeted for the state of the nation address? If the ANC says that he must remain as the president we will accept that.”

The EFF is banking on ANC MPs who are fed up with Zuma to support their motion.

“With the outcomes of the 54th national conference of the ANC that motion is much stronger now," Shivambu said.

“Even a bigger number of ANC MPs and cabinet ministers are now saying the sooner Jacob Zuma goes the better. It is a given that Jacob Zuma would not be president.”