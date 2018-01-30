No chance for cutlery thieves at Sona

Parliament will spend millions of rand on security during the state of the nation address (Sona) next month in a bid to prevent guests from stealing spoons, cups and plates.

"We are losing a lot of property," said acting secretary to parliament Baby Tyawa, following opposition parties' unhappiness about the deployment of extra security for the February 8 speech expected to be delivered by President Jacob Zuma.

Speaking in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, yesterday during a dialogue on parliament's revised rules, Tyawa stated parliament wanted to monitor its property. She also said cameras were being set up in and around the parliamentary precinct.