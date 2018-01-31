Can we cleanse SA of these thugs in suits?

Various enquiries have exposed how we have let thieves run the show.

It is simply bewildering!

There are multiple enquiries taking place simultaneously in our country that leave some of us wondering if we are a country mining crooks and their shenanigans. The television networks are hopping from one inquiry to the next in an attempt to keep us informed.

Should we be embarrassed by the fact that we appear to be a nation of thieves and crooks or should we be proud of the fact that we are doing something about the seemingly cavalier spirit of malfeasance in our national life? We watch for hours as Eskom executives appear before a parliamentary committee and try to smooth-talk themselves out of the accusations levelled against them.

At times it is difficult to watch. It is as if these people think South Africans are fools. A lot of resources and time that should be utilised for productive purposes are being used to listen to thugs trying to be smart.

Almost all of them have journeyed to Dubai, accommodated in a particular hotel or they have met the Gupta family in Saxonwold, Joburg, or somewhere else.

Why does everyone have to go to Dubai? What is so sexy or lucrative about that place? Is Dubai the den of iniquity where all the wicked schemes against our country and its wealth are hatchet?

If you are not watching Eskom in parliament, you are glued to the screen listening to Bathabile Dlamini, the minister of social development, trying to disentangle herself from the mess she had created for herself and the country.

She had failed to implement a Constitutional Court judgment that instructed her to terminate an illegal contract her department had signed with Cash Paymaster Services to distribute social grants.

The whole country was on tenterhooks as it appeared social grants might not be paid at the beginning of April last year. It was a crisis whose explanation could only be linked to the corruption that is sweeping the country.