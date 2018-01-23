South Africa

Suspended Eskom CFO Anoj Singh resigns

By Staff Writer - 23 January 2018 - 06:27
Anoj Singh. Photo: Robert Tshabalala
Anoj Singh. Photo: Robert Tshabalala

Anoj Singh‚ who was suspended as Eskom chief financial officer last year‚ has officially left the parastatal.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe took to Twitter at 9.30pm on Monday to announce the news.

"Eskom has today [Monday]‚ received‚ through Mr Anoj Singh’s attorneys‚ a formal letter of resignation by Mr Singh from his position as the Chief Financial Officer‚ in line with the terms of his employment contract. The board of Eskom‚ through the chairman‚ has accepted the resignation and communicated the acceptance through Mr Singh’s attorneys.

"Mr Singh’s resignation is with immediate effect‚" said Phasiwe.

Singh could not immediately be reached for comment.

