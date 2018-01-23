South Africa

Anoj Singh due at state capture inquiry‚ despite resignation

By Nico Gous - 23 January 2018 - 08:32
Anoj Singh. Photo: Robert Tshabalala
Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh is still expected to appear before parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises for an inquiry into the power utility‚ despite his resignation on Monday night.

Parliament spokesperson Yoliswa Landu confirmed on Tuesday morning that "nothing has changed".

Singh was suspended on charges of financial misconduct in September last year. The power utility has been central to allegations of state capture by the Gupta family.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone tweeted on Monday night that Singh "can run‚ but he can't hide".

"The case has been opened‚ the charges are being investigated. No resignation absolves him!! Tomorrow we meet him in Parly too!"

South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi tweeted: "One more down! More to follow! Well done South Africans‚ your countless marches and legal battles were not in vain!"

A few people on Twitter questioned if Singh had indeed resigned after the confusion around former Eskom Brian Molefe’s resignation last year.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe announced Singh’s resignation on Twitter on Monday night.

"Eskom has today received‚ through Mr Anoj Singh’s attorneys‚ a formal letter of resignation by Mr Singh from his position as the Chief Financial Officer‚ in line with the terms of his employment contract. The board of Eskom‚ through the chairman‚ has accepted the resignation and communicated the acceptance through Mr Singh’s attorneys‚" Phasiwe said.

"Mr Singh's resignation is with immediate effect."

Singh could not immediately be reached for comment.

Business Day reported that Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza‚ appointed over the weekend‚ had cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos‚ Switzerland‚ so the new board could get down to business.

Eskom executives and the Treasury will approach South African banks to restore lending to avoid the suspension of its bonds by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and to dodge a pending letter of default from the World Bank.

Eskom needs to raise R20-billion over the next few weeks to persuade its auditors that it is a going concern. This will enable Eskom to publish interim financial statements and allow access to foreign capital markets.

If the World Bank issues a default letter during a scheduled meeting with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week‚ it will trigger a 14-day recall on its $3.75-billion (R45.2-billion) loan‚ which could trigger a recall on Eskom’s R350-billion debt mountain. ()

-Additional reporting by Carol Paton

