South Africa has had an abundance of moegoes this week, it's not funny.

But most irritating is that the moegoes believe they are taking us for a ride - as they lie to us with straight faces at one of the tribunals or the other.

If it was not Anoj Singh, it was Matshela Koko, Qedani Mahlangu or Bathabile Dlamini - the list is annoyingly endless.

Damn moegoes.