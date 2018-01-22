Eskom’s head of generation‚ Matshela Koko‚ and suspended chief financial officer Anoj Singh are expected to appear before a parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption at the power utility.

The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprise are expected to receive evidence from suspended the duo. Singh will open the inquiry’s public hearings – sitting for the first time this year - when he appears on Tuesday. Koko is expected to be in front of the inquiry on Wednesday‚ when he is expected to give his side of the story.

"Eskom protocol is that we have authorised spokespeople that deal with Eskom issues. If I comment on Eskom issues‚ I may be presenting myself on the platter‚” said Koko when asked about his appearance.

"As I speak to you now‚ I am preparing for Parliament because that is my main focus. This is the only opportunity that has presented itself to me to tell my side of the story. All along I heard people talking for and on my behalf and I've been constrained‚ and haven’t had an avenue to respond or say my say on a legitimate forum‚" said Koko.

Singh was not immediately available for comment.

Meanwhile‚ energy expert and EE Publishers editor Chris Yelland said the newly appointed Eskom board will have to pull their socks up and hit the ground running to plug the power utility back into the light socket.

The new board was announced on Saturday‚ and will be overseen by Telkom chairperson Jabu Mabuza‚ who was appointed acting chairperson.

"Eskom needs to immediately restore the confidence of the financial community‚ both locally and internationally. The lenders‚ banks and people who issue bonds need to be made to understand that there's this new leadership and that governance will be taken very seriously‚" said Yelland.