African leaders are shameless sellouts

Silencing of the guns in Africa will take years to bear fruit because of greedy and self-centred leaders. The issue of silencing the guns has been left to continue for many years.

African leaders fail to resolve conflicts because of greed. There is no doubt that most conflicts in Africa are caused by tribalism, nepotism and corruption. Allegations of vote rigging also cause conflicts where the losing party goes to the bush and fights the government. Neglecting or non-development of some area on the basis of ethnicity all causes conflict.

It is alleged that the current conflict in Mozambique is as a result of the government failing to develop the northern parts of the country.

Conflicts are a global phenomenon but in Africa they are the daily bread. African leaders are failing to resolve conflicts because they are afraid to confront their counterparts. Millions of people in Africa have been displaced in their own countries. Some have gone to other countries to escape hunger and conflict.

The silencing of the guns on the continent will happen only when leaders embrace and enforce clean governance, and expel divide-and-rule practices which create corruption and ethnic divisions.

Most African governments are not inclusive of all the ethnic groups in each country, as that will disturb divide-and-rule tendencies which, normally, are accompanied by the desire to stay as long as it takes in power.

Some years ago, Kenyans butchered each other because of alleged tribalism following an election. But such tribal conflict happens all the time, thanks to the leaders who drive them. Tribalism is a thorn in Africa and politicians do not want to talk about it openly. They only want to talk tough on racism.