Even the country's harshest critics would love to be at Harvard or Yale

Despite the odd madman in the White House, don't we all just love America?

There was once a time when South Africans traveling in Africa would be asked about Nelson Mandela as if we all saw and greeted him every morning. “How is Mandela doing?” other Africans would ask.



Such a question would be posed by the most ordinary of human beings. The elite, who knew that presidents are inaccessible, never made such a strange enquiry. ..