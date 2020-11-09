Former executive claims Dimension Data paid him less than white col

Corporate SA in the dock in Andile Ngcaba case

If businessman Andile Ngcaba wins his racism claim against Dimension Data that would set a precedent for equal pay for equal work across racial lines in corporate SA.



This is a case to watch: if someone in Ngcaba's position as an executive indeed suffered the such discrimination one cannot help but wonder how widespread salary disparities are in SA businesses based on race 26 years into democracy...