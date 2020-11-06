Opinion

Pandemic has shown we can turn the tide

Covid-19 crisis a perfect stress test for our economy

By Sithole Mbanga - 06 November 2020 - 10:18

While the coronavirus has wreaked havoc with our economy, plunging us further into an economic decline and worsened our issues of poverty, hunger and unemployment, it has also shown us what is possible and how quickly we can adapt.

Within the space of six short (or long, depending on how you look at it) months, our corporate community has turned office work into remote, distributed work virtually overnight, adapting and adopting new systems to support the seismic shift that has happened under our feet. New technologies were also employed fast and at scale, enabling us to keep many of our commercial wheels turning...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X