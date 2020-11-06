Pandemic has shown we can turn the tide

Covid-19 crisis a perfect stress test for our economy

While the coronavirus has wreaked havoc with our economy, plunging us further into an economic decline and worsened our issues of poverty, hunger and unemployment, it has also shown us what is possible and how quickly we can adapt.



Within the space of six short (or long, depending on how you look at it) months, our corporate community has turned office work into remote, distributed work virtually overnight, adapting and adopting new systems to support the seismic shift that has happened under our feet. New technologies were also employed fast and at scale, enabling us to keep many of our commercial wheels turning...