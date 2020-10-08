Leaders need to have their actions and words held up to scrutiny
Followers must keep leaders’ abuse of power in check
The quality of democracy and governance in a country depend as much on the decisions and actions of followers as it does on the actions and decisions of leaders.
As we reflect on the course South African society has taken over many decades, it is important to consider not just the quality of leadership but the quality of followership...
