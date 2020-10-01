WATCH | This dancer choreographs a culture of confidence

Woke queen. Mother. Award-winning scholar. Thabile Buthelezi is many things, but first, she’s a dancer.

Throughout her life, movement has been an intrinsic part of Buthelezi’s identity and her Zulu heritage.

“We dance when we’re happy, we dance when we’re sad,” she says. “We dance when we want to change.”

After Buthelezi fell pregnant in matric, judgement followed. Rather than internalising the shame that others imposed, Buthelezi remembered the confidence that dance instilled in her.

Today, she’s choreographing a life that she’s proud of.

WATCH: