Our words, images and songs should be symbols of our national pride

African languages stop us from being culturally captured

Though Heritage Month ended yesterday, it is still imperative, going forward, to take stock of how our traditions, customs and practices advance or retard our national development agenda.



SA is a multicultural society with 11 languages recognised as official. All 11 language enjoy equal status recognition on the statute books. In practice, however, indigenous African languages are marginalised with English enjoying dominance. ..