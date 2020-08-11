Bob Mabena died while working on his album launch
Legendary radio and television broadcaster Bob Mabena was in the middle of organising the launch party for the album he had released two weeks before his death yesterday.
Mabena died of cardiac arrest at the age of 51, sending a massive shockwave through SA's entertainment industry and fans who have followed his 31-year career in showbiz...
