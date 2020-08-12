Bob Mabena was in a league of his own

I was taking an afternoon nap on Monday when news broke of the untimely passing of radio personality Bob Mabena. I was still dazed in slumberland and dismissed the "Breaking News" as another fake story doing the rounds on social media.



I was initially dismissive of the story because I had listened to Mabena on Friday morning having a discussion with a certain gentleman reminiscing about another radio legend, Edgar Dikgole, popularly known as "Brother ED", who had departed these shores and Mabena sounded well, bubbly and healthy that Friday morning...