Bob Mabena was in a league of his own
I was taking an afternoon nap on Monday when news broke of the untimely passing of radio personality Bob Mabena. I was still dazed in slumberland and dismissed the "Breaking News" as another fake story doing the rounds on social media.
I was initially dismissive of the story because I had listened to Mabena on Friday morning having a discussion with a certain gentleman reminiscing about another radio legend, Edgar Dikgole, popularly known as "Brother ED", who had departed these shores and Mabena sounded well, bubbly and healthy that Friday morning...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.