Pic of The Day

Remembering Bob Mabena's life in 20 pictures

11 August 2020 - 09:54
Bob Mabena's career spanned over three decades.
Bob Mabena's career spanned over three decades.
Image: Gallo Images/ Media24

With a career spanning more than 30 years in radio and television, Bob Mabena has been an inspiration to young broadcasters and will be remembered through his lasting legacy. 

“It is with deep grief and pain that we announce that POWER 98.7 Breakfast Host, Mr Bob Mabena passed away this afternoon, Monday 10 August 2020, from cardiac arrest,” a statement confirming his death read. 

Bob captured Mzansi's heart ever since he took over the coveted Radio Bop afternoon drive show in 1989 at the age of 19.

He went on to work at Metro FM, Kaya FM, Highveld Stereo and at the time of his death at POWER 98.7.

The legendary broadcaster also hosted several major TV shows, including On the Beat, Surf Pick a Box and the popular Studio Mix.

Last year he and Melanie Bala co-presented the SA Music Awards and took fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. 

Besides his work on TV and radio, Bob filled dance floors with his music, lit up the red carpet at events and shared wisdom as a motivational speaker.

Here's a look back at Bob Mabena's life in the spotlight:

1999. South African DJ Bob Mabena.
1999. South African DJ Bob Mabena.
Image: Gallo Images/ Media 24
3 October 2006. Bad Boy T, Vusi Leeuw and Bob Mabena at the listening session of Skwatta Kamp's new album at Capello in Newtown.
3 October 2006. Bad Boy T, Vusi Leeuw and Bob Mabena at the listening session of Skwatta Kamp's new album at Capello in Newtown.
Image: True Love/ Gallo Images
1 June 2019. Melanie Bala and Bob Mabena during the 25th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA 25) at Sun City.
1 June 2019. Melanie Bala and Bob Mabena during the 25th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA 25) at Sun City.
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
November 2007. Radio personality and DJ, Bob Mabena, with television presenter Melanie Son.
November 2007. Radio personality and DJ, Bob Mabena, with television presenter Melanie Son.
Image: Gallo Images/ Media 24
28 October 2010. KB Motsilanyane, Bob Mabena and Zonke at the Kaya FM party, which was held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg.
28 October 2010. KB Motsilanyane, Bob Mabena and Zonke at the Kaya FM party, which was held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg.
Image: Gallo Images/Drum/Oupa Bopape
26 August 2010. USA Jazz legend Harvey Mason speaks to radio legend Bob Mabena during the Standard Bank Unplugged Joy of Jazz.
26 August 2010. USA Jazz legend Harvey Mason speaks to radio legend Bob Mabena during the Standard Bank Unplugged Joy of Jazz.
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images
23 June 2005. Patrice Motsepe and MC Bob Mabena during the announcement by Mamelodi Sundowns of new sponsor MTN at Lanseria, near Johannesburg.
23 June 2005. Patrice Motsepe and MC Bob Mabena during the announcement by Mamelodi Sundowns of new sponsor MTN at Lanseria, near Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu \ Gallo Images
1997. South African DJ Bob Mabena.
1997. South African DJ Bob Mabena.
Image: Gallo Images/ Media 24
1999. South African DJ Bob Mabena.
1999. South African DJ Bob Mabena.
Image: Gallo Images/ Media 24
15 April 2010: Bob Mabena and his girlfriend Zandi Nhlapo attend the farewell party held for Kaya FM's Lawrence Dube which was held for him at fancy Italian eatery La Toscana in Monte casino in Johannesburg.
15 April 2010: Bob Mabena and his girlfriend Zandi Nhlapo attend the farewell party held for Kaya FM's Lawrence Dube which was held for him at fancy Italian eatery La Toscana in Monte casino in Johannesburg.
Image: Gallo Images/Drum/Tumelo Leburu
1999. South African DJ Bob Mabena.
1999. South African DJ Bob Mabena.
Image: Gallo Images/ Media 24
14 April 2012. Bob Mabena at the MTN Radio awards at a gala banquet at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
14 April 2012. Bob Mabena at the MTN Radio awards at a gala banquet at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Vathiswa Ruselo
1 December 2019. Bob Mabena and his daughter at the GQ Man of the Year 2019 at The Houghton Hotel.
1 December 2019. Bob Mabena and his daughter at the GQ Man of the Year 2019 at The Houghton Hotel.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
October 2006. South African soccer player Brian Baloyi, deejays Bob Mabena and DJ Cleo at a CD listening session.
October 2006. South African soccer player Brian Baloyi, deejays Bob Mabena and DJ Cleo at a CD listening session.
Image: Papi Morake/ Gallo Images
7 March 2015: Bob Mabena and his wife Eucharist Hadebe at their traditional wedding ceremony.
7 March 2015: Bob Mabena and his wife Eucharist Hadebe at their traditional wedding ceremony.
Image: Sunday Sun / Trevor Kunene
1999. South African DJ Bob Mabena.
1999. South African DJ Bob Mabena.
Image: Gallo Images/ Media 24
19 June 2014. Bob Mabena during the memorial service of Metro FM presenter Eddie Makhosonke Zondi at the Standard Bank Arena.
19 June 2014. Bob Mabena during the memorial service of Metro FM presenter Eddie Makhosonke Zondi at the Standard Bank Arena.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Trevor Kunene
1 March 2013. Bob Mabena at the Student Sponsorship Programme gala dinner.
1 March 2013. Bob Mabena at the Student Sponsorship Programme gala dinner.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki
1999. South African DJ Bob Mabena.
1999. South African DJ Bob Mabena.
Image: Gallo Images/ Media 24
13 April 2013. Bob Mabena and Kuli Roberts at the MTN Radio Awards.
13 April 2013. Bob Mabena and Kuli Roberts at the MTN Radio Awards.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X