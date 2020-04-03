Swimming naked in the tide of the coronavirus

The dawn of the year 2020 was greeted by many with a sense of hope and renewal, with others throwing in clichés such as “2020 vision” and “#20Plenty”. No one could have predicted that in a mere two-and-a-half months, the country and the economy would grind to a halt, with health fears gripping the entire world.

In many ways, the novel coronavirus has caught the world napping. In a matter of weeks, the coronavirus has forced the world to re-imagine the way it works. This has meant that the world has had to face up to how it currently works, and this has not been a comfortable exercise.

There is a saying that goes: ‘When the tide settles, you discover who’s been swimming naked’. Within this context, South Africa Inc. is one institution that has been swimming naked, particularly looking at our gross inequality and the dire lack of economic transformation.

When the coronavirus hit, we were found to be in the worst position in terms of the economy, which led to a ratings downgrade by Moody’s. Unemployment is at its highest levels and businesses have been struggling. The education system has been the very picture of inequality. Urban human settlements have barely surpassed the apartheid template in terms of humaneness and equality.