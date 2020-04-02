Mzansi thanks Zweli Mkhize for his leadership after revealing he tested negative for coronavirus
Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday received an outpouring of support and appreciation for his leadership after he revealed that he tested negative for Covid-19 — and admitted that he struggles with asthma and sinus problems.
Before SA registered its first coronavirus case three weeks ago, the minister updated the nation about the country's state of readiness for the pandemic.
Since then, he has kept citizens informed of new developments through regular press conferences and social media posts.
Iv has all sorts of asthma and sinus issues for a long time. I have tested for #COVID19 and I am negative. Air conditioners also aggravate the cough— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 1, 2020
Mkhize's calm demeanour and consistency throughout the crisis has been applauded.
Who is the Deputy Minister of Health? Dr Mkhize needs a beak even 2 days nje can help— Mthobisi Mkhize (@Mthobysy) April 1, 2020
Thank you for clarity minister we were worried phela you're our hope in fighting this virus.— Kwanele Thusini (@Kwah_2cnie) April 1, 2020
You give this country hope Sir. On behalf of all my family and friends, we thank you for your great leadership during this difficult period.👌👌👌👌👌👌— Cally Tax (@macalacala) April 1, 2020
Stay well, Dr Mkhize. 🙏 South Africa needs you now more than ever.— Sanjana Singh (@SanjanaSingh) April 1, 2020
So happy to hear that. Thank you for your exceptional leadership!— Sonja Bodenstein (@bodenstein68) April 1, 2020
SA currently has 1,380 Covid-19 cases. More than 44,000 coronavirus tests have so far been conducted across the country.