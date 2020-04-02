South Africa

Mzansi thanks Zweli Mkhize for his leadership after revealing he tested negative for coronavirus

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 02 April 2020 - 19:33
South Africans have praised health minister Zweli Mkhize's leadership during the Covid-19 crisis.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday received an outpouring of support and appreciation for his leadership after he revealed that he tested negative for Covid-19 — and admitted that he struggles with asthma and sinus problems.

Before SA registered its first coronavirus case three weeks ago, the minister updated the nation about the country's state of readiness for the pandemic.

Since then, he has kept citizens informed of new developments through regular press conferences and social media posts.

Mkhize's calm demeanour and consistency throughout the crisis has been applauded.

SA currently has 1,380 Covid-19 cases. More than 44,000 coronavirus tests have so far been conducted across the country.  

