South Africa

Health department to probe deaths of children who ate ‘toxic noodles’

19 November 2021 - 16:59
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Children died in Motherwell, Eastern Cape, allegedly after eating noodles. Stock photo.
Children died in Motherwell, Eastern Cape, allegedly after eating noodles. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kirilllutz

The national health department said on Friday it would launch an investigation into possible food poisoning in three provinces after the deaths of children who allegedly ate “toxic noodles”.

Spokesperson Foster Mohale said the department held a meeting with environmental health practitioners from the three affected provinces and municipalities — in Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape and Gauteng — on Thursday to receive preliminary investigation reports into the childrens’ deaths.

Mohale said this would enable the department to obtain more information, including the food brand name, supplier or manufacturer and stores where the food was purchased.

“A team of environmental health experts has collected all other items related to the suspected food products and sent them to a laboratory for testing. The department will await the laboratory testing results and forensic investigations before making conclusive statements,” Mohale said.

“This crucial information will enable health officials to establish a possible link between the noodles alleged to have been consumed in the provinces and the deaths, to immediately notify the suppliers or manufacturers, while at the same time make a decision on the possible recall of all suspected food products from the shelves for large-scale laboratory testing as part of the broader investigation process to prevent the possibility of more loss of lives.”

Three children, including four-month-old, die 'after eating noodles'

Eastern Cape police are investigating the tragic deaths of three young children from Gqeberha who allegedly died after eating noodles.
News
1 week ago

Financially struggling Giyani mom poisons herself and two daughters, one survives

A six-year-old child is the sole survivor after her mother poisoned her and her sister before taking her own life, Limpopo police said on Tuesday.
News
3 months ago

Mohale said the nature, causes, extent and degree of the risk should first be established before affected products could be recalled.

“The investigation will also establish if local health facilities within the municipal areas had treated other patients for possible food poisoning and related symptoms, and if mortuaries had received human remains of people who died of possible food poisoning.

“The department will keep the affected families and public fully informed of any developments around the investigation.”

The department urged the public to report any suspicious food products to local authorities.

“The department would like to extend heartfelt condolences to the parents and families for the pain they are going through due to the untimely deaths of their beloved children.

“Losing a child is an extremely difficult event in anyone’s life and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this awful time.”

TimesLIVE

Diepsloot opens its heart to teen poison victim

In the true spirit of ubuntu, residents of Diepsloot have joined hands to donate food and other essentials towards the funeral of a teenage girl who ...
News
1 year ago

Two children die of suspected poisoning

A mother is fighting for her life in an intensive care unit after she and her two children, who died an hour after supper, were apparently poisoned.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...
Rosemary Ndlovu asks for forgiveness, breaks down during sentencing testimony