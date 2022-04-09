Two rogue batches of Dark and Lovely hair relaxer recalled after complaints

“We understand that an isolated incident in the production led to an imbalance of the active raw material, affecting one batch only,” said acting consumer commissioner Thezi Mabuza.

She said L’Oréal had informed the commission about a voluntary recall of batch numbers 87UD00 and 87UD01.

They were distributed nationally as well as in Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Eswatini, Zambia and Madagascar.

“The Consumer Protection Act requires that manufactures and producers of products produce and supply goods and products are of good quality and free of defects,” said Mabuza.

“We urge suppliers and manufactures to prioritise consumer safety at all times. The commission is monitoring the recall based on its recall guidelines.”

