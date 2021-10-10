Woolworths recalls some apple juice cartons due to mould toxin

Woolworths has issued an urgent recall for a batch of 200ml branded apple juice cartons that contain a mould toxin.

Announcing the recall, Woolworths said: “Following routine quality tests, Woolworths is recalling Woolworths branded 100% APPLE JUICE 200ml cartons (single boxes and six packs) with the best before date of March 23, 28 and 29 2022. It was identified that the apple juice in these products contains levels of patulin above the regulatory limits.”

Patulin is a naturally occurring mycotoxin — a toxic substance produced by a fungus and commonly associated with rotting apples.

The recalled batch was sold as singles and in six packs in stores in SA, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Zambia.

Customers who have purchased the product, should return it to their local store for a full refund. For more information contact the Woolworths customer service centre on 0860 022 002 or visit woolworths.co.za.