KitKat chocolates recalled because 'they may contain glass pieces'

Some KitKat chocolates have been recalled because of “the potential presence of glass pieces”.

Manufacturer Nestlé SA announced the voluntary recall on Thursday evening.

“To date, we have not received any complaints or reported injuries. We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution having discovered the presence of small pieces of glass during our quality and safety checks,” Nestlé said.

The “limited recall” affected the following products:

Nestlé KitKat 2 Finger Milk 36x20g UTZ MB with production codes “13590177", “13600177", “13620177", “13630177", “13640177", “13650177", “20010177", “20100177", “20110177", “20100177", and “20110177" visible on the back of the packaging; and

Mini Bag Milk 32x200g UTZ with production codes “20120177", “20010177", “20020177", “20030177", “20080177", “13620177", “13600177", and “13610177" visible on the back of the packaging.

“The voluntary recall is limited to products with the production codes listed above only. No other sizes and variants of KitKat products (dark chocolate and white chocolate) are affected by this recall.

“Consumers who may have purchased the products listed above should not consume them but should instead return them to the place where they were purchased, for a full refund,” Nestlé said.

The company said that if there were concerns that one of the affected products had been eaten, “please consult a medical professional who will be able to provide you with the best advice and guidance”.

“We are currently investigating what went wrong. Having spotted the problem, we took steps immediately to fix it. We have put in place extra measures to further strengthen our quality and safety checks to make sure it does not happen again.

“The quality and safety of our products are the top priority for our company. We understand that people will be concerned and apologise unreservedly to them. We are working closely with the national department of health — food control directorate and will continue to co-operate with them fully on this voluntary recall,” Nestlé said.

