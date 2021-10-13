South Africa

Apple juice recall: Probe opened into company for supplying ‘unsafe’ products to public

By TimesLIVE - 13 October 2021 - 11:51
If the investigation reveals Elgin Fruit Juice contravened the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, the commission will ask the National Consumer Tribunal for an administrative fine of 10% of their total annual turnover or R1m, whichever is the greater. File image
Image: 123RF/Elena Veselova

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) on Wednesday announced it is pursuing Elgin Fruit Juice for allegedly supplying “goods that are unsafe or pose a potential risk to the public”.

This follows the recall of apple juice by Coca-Cola Beverages, Pioneer Foods and Woolworths earlier this month amid concerns about a mould toxin in the products. Patulin is a toxic substance produced by a fungus and commonly associated with rotting apples.

The Elgin company is a supplier of apple juice concentrate.

Acting national consumer commissioner Thezi Mabuza said based on information provided to the NCC, the commission “has reasonable grounds to believe Elgin Fruit Juice supplied goods that “pose a potential risk to the public”.

Mabuza said the investigation will focus on understanding the nature, causes, extent and degree of the risk to the public.

“The Consumer Protection Act (CPA) emphasises every consumer has a right to receive goods that are safe and of good quality.

“The purpose and policy of the CPA, among others, is to promote fair business practices while protecting consumers and ensuring consumers enjoy their right to safe and good quality goods. We will not allow a situation where the health of consumers is compromised,” said Mabuza.

If the investigation reveals Elgin Fruit Juice contravened the provisions of the CPA, the commission will ask the National Consumer Tribunal for an administrative fine of 10% of their total annual turnover or R1m, whichever is the greater, she said.

TimesLIVE

