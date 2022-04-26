Save SA from the silent killer, hepatitis — experts urge

Public health specialists have called for political will to deal with the country’s silent killer, hepatitis, which kills thousands of South Africans each year.

Statistics show that SA is one of the most overburdened countries with a prevalence of about 7% or about 4-million cases of hepatitis — a viral infection that causes inflammation of the liver, cirrhosis and liver cancer. In Africa chronic viral hepatitis (B and C) affect over 70-million people.

These types of infections, which mainly affect the liver, are known as silent killers because the diseases develop slowly over many years and most patients do not have symptoms.

In a recent virtual roundtable hosted by Abbott Rapid Diagnostics, which brought together medical professionals across the continent to discuss insights about Hepatitis in Africa, local experts said given the incidence of hepatitis in the region there is an urgent need to have universal access screening and diagnostics of this deadly epidemic.

One of the speakers and head of hepatology at the University of Cape Town and Groote Schuur, Prof Wendy Spearman, said: “We need political will to recognise viral hepatitis as a health priority and to set national elimination targets with dedicated funding to implement national viral hepatitis action plans. Importantly there must be universal access to affordable diagnostics and therapeutics.”

She said the burden of this disease and its complications such as cirrhosis and liver cancer is underestimated.

While hepatitis B is vaccine preventable, Spearman said hepatitis C is now curable.

Recent research by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and Durban University of Technology shows that the national prevalence rate of hepatitis per 100,000 population increased from 56 in 2015 to about 68 in 2019.