Lassa fever detected in KZN in SA man who had travelled to Nigeria

A case of Lassa fever was diagnosed in a man from KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced on Friday.

It said the man, who has since died, had extensive travel history in Nigeria before returning to SA.

“He fell ill after entering SA and was hospitalised in a Pietermaritzburg hospital.”

His diagnosis was confirmed through laboratory testing conducted at the NICD.

“Sadly, the man succumbed to the infection. Efforts are under way to trace and monitor all possible contacts. No secondary cases of Lassa fever have been confirmed at the time of this report,” the NICD said.

It said Lassa fever is a viral infection that is endemic to West African countries and mostly reported in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea and Nigeria.