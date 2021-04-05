Police, communities across US fight back against anti-Asian hate crimes

More than a dozen San Jose, California, police officers walked through the white arches of the Grand Century Mall in “Little Saigon” to reassure a Vietnamese-American community fearful over the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the US.

The officers walked through the arcade of hair and nail salons, restaurants serving Vietnamese cuisine, and herbal medicine shops on Saturday, talking to business owners and patrons. They then conducted a similar tour of San Jose's Japantown, where a citizen patrol group was formed after the deadly attacks on Asian spas in the Atlanta area on March 16.

“We know that there is a lot of angst, fear with our Asian community,” said San Jose's police chief, Anthony Mata, during his visit to Little Saigon. “It's important for us to have that dialogue, engage with them and see how we can help.”

Across the US, law enforcement agencies are scrambling to better protect Asian communities amid a wave of violence targeting them since lockdowns to cope with the coronavirus pandemic began about a year ago. A recent report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, showed that while hate crimes overall in the US had fallen slightly in 2020, crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) had jumped by 145%.

A vicious assault last week in which a man kicked a 65-year-old immigrant from the Philippines in New York City multiple times was captured on video and went viral, further stoking fears about anti-Asian hate crimes.