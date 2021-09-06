Florida gunman kills four including baby, wounds 11-year-old girl

A self-described survivalist in body armour shot and killed four people, including a woman and her three-month-old baby boy in her arms, before surrendering to police in central Florida in the US on Sunday, officials said.

The shooter, identified as Bryan Riley, 33, a former US Marine, also wounded an 11-year-old girl who underwent surgery for seven gunshot injuries, Polk County sheriff Grady Judd told a news conference.

Riley, who had no connection to the victims, engaged in a shootout with police before surrendering. He later tried to grab a police officer’s gun while being treated in hospital for his own gunshot wound before being subdued again, Judd said.

A veteran of the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Riley was working as a bodyguard and security guard. His girlfriend of four years told investigators he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and occasional depression, Judd said.