It's about time our leaders stood for the truth

US President Joe Biden has finally called out ex-president Donald Trump for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” over efforts to overturn the election result that led to the storming of the Capitol. It's not a new fact or a secret. Everybody knew what had happened, though a few deluded souls cannot accept it as the truth.

The more interesting part is that it is presented without any smoke or mirrors, as so many political reports are. The usual excuse is that “since it is a matter before the courts we cannot comment on it”.

A brief check of the headlines today sees more coverage of Covid-19 and the numbers of people dying despite the Trump statement: “It's going to disappear. One day, it's like a miracle, it will disappear.”

Another horrifying story is of the Kazakhstan president telling street security forces to kill protesters without warning. Surely, all this will do is remove a few brave voices rather than changing the facts.

Meanwhile, a judge has ruled that the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man in the US killed by a former law enforcer and his son while out jogging, was murder, not some unfortunate mistake.

Too many times we are getting biased, blurred, baseless versions of what has happened from our leaders, and it is about time we were told the truth.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia