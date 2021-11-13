Police showed defendants video of Ahmaud Arbery before shooting, Georgia jury hears

Arbery was recorded again walking around the unfenced construction site on Nov. 18, 2019, though once again nothing was taken that day, according to English. Rash told the jury he would show screenshots of the videos to people as he made his rounds but no one was ever able to identify him.

On Dec. 20, 2019, Rash saw Greg McMichael, whom he knew from McMichael's old job as an investigator for the local district attorney, in front of his house.

"I talked to him in reference to the unidentified Black male," Rash said.

McMichael asked the officer to give his cellphone number to English. Rash said he did this because McMichael had the "training and experience" to be a good witness to make a helpful call to 911 if the man returned.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski asked if Rash was deputizing McMichael. Rash said no.

"So you wanted him to be a witness, to get this guy identified?" Dunikoski asked.

"Yes," Rash said.

Prosecutors are seeking to rebut a defense argument that the men were trying to make a citizen's arrest on Arbery under a now-repealed Georgia law. That law required there to be reasonable belief that someone is fleeing from a serious felony crime they just committed.

On the night of Feb. 11 neighbors saw Arbery again on the property, and Travis McMichael rushed over with his gun and saw Arbery briefly in his car headlights.

Rash soon arrived on the scene and played for the McMichaels some of the videos English had sent to his cellphone.

"This guy's always on foot, nobody in the neighborhood knows who he is," Rash tells the McMichaels, according to video from his body-worn camera. He tells them that English has only ever seen Arbery nosing around. "He hasn't seen him actually take anything," Rash says.

"It's criminal trespassing," Gregory McMichael replies. Criminal trespass is a misdemeanor in Georgia law.

"Yeah, yeah, at the very least," Rash agrees.

Reuters