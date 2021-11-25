Joy and relief energize crowd outside Georgia courthouse

About 100 supporters of Ahmaud Arbery's family and Black activists broke into elated cheers and whoops outside the Georgia courthouse on Wednesday as the judge read the first verdict: "Guilty."

Time after time, with each pronouncement of guilt, the crowd cried "Yes!" and "Guilty!".

Many of them had gathered outside the Brunswick, Georgia, courthouse day after day as the two-week trial of three white men charged with killing Arbery unfolded. All three were convicted on Wednesday of murdering the 25-year-old Black man, who was on a Sunday afternoon run through a mostly white neighborhood.

Listening to an audio feed of the court on a loud speaker, Loretta Wallace, 53, danced and clapped on the sidewalk in response to the verdicts, smiling from ear to ear. "Thank you, Jesus. God answered all our prayers." the nurse's aide said.