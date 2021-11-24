Georgia jury ends first day of deliberations with no verdict in Arbery killing

Explaining the citizen's-arrest law at the heart of the defense, Walmsley told jurors that someone can make a citizen's arrest of a person only if a crime has occurred "in his presence or within his immediate knowledge."

The judge said such a warrantless arrest must occur "immediately after the perpetration of the offense or, in the case of felonies, during escape." Outside that timeframe, the citizen's "power to do so is extinguished," Walmsley said.

The defense has argued that the defendants had a right and a neighborly obligation to jump in their pickup trucks and chase Arbery to detain him because they had reason to believe he may have been connected to previous property crimes that had left the neighborhood on edge.

The law was repealed after Bryan's cellphone video of the shooting caused outrage. No evidence emerged that Arbery ever stole anything on his frequent runs through Satilla Shores, a leafy cluster of homes outside Brunswick. He was killed with nothing on him besides his jogging clothes and sneakers.

Dunikoski said the men simply did not have reasonable suspicion of a crime necessary to detain Arbery, and that Arbery had a constitutional right not to answer the questions the men shouted from their trucks.

"You can't hold somebody so the police can show up, and go, 'Well he must have done something,'" Dunikoski said.

Dunikoski read from Gregory McMichael's interviews with police in which he said he had no idea what Arbery had been doing before running past the McMichaels' driveway.

Outside the courthouse, Arbery's parents said they expected jurors to convict the defendants. "God has brought us this far and he's not going to fail us now," his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, told reporters.

The trial has underscored divisions among Americans over guns. A jury's acquittal in an unrelated case last week of a teenager who fatally shot two men during 2020 racial-justice protests in Wisconsin threw these differences into stark relief. In both trials, defendants claimed self-defense in fatal shootings.