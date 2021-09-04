Former Georgia district attorney indicted for obstruction in Arbery case

A Georgia grand jury indicted a former district attorney on Thursday on two charges stemming from her delay in charging suspects captured on video fatally shooting a Black man as he was out jogging in the coastal city of Brunswick.

The men accused of the Feb. 23, 2020, killing of Ahmaud Arbery were not arrested until weeks after the release of the video, which sparked outrage across the country. Civil rights activists said it marked another example of a targeted attack on a Black man.

The video showed Arbery, 25, jogging down a two-lane street, then being shot with a rifle as he was confronted by two men who had stopped their pickup in his path. A third man in another truck shot phone video of the incident.

Former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson told Glynn County police to make no arrests in the case, according to the indictment, which says she showed favor toward one of the men accused of the shooting, a former Glynn County police officer with whom she worked.

The indictment also alleges that she failed "to treat Ahmaud Arbery and his family fairly and with dignity."