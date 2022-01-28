Omicron behind nearly all infections in Italy, health body says

The highly contagious Omicron coronavirus now accounts for nearly all new infections in Italy, the National Health Institute (ISS) said on Friday, accounting for almost 96% of cases in a flash January 17 survey.

The previous survey from January 3 showed Omicron responsible for 81% of cases.

“In Italy on January 17, the Omicron variant was predominant, with an estimated prevalence of 95.8%, while Delta was at 4.2% of the sample tested”, the Institute said in a statement.