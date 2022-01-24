Canadian hospitals strain as Omicron hits health workers

'I JUST DIDN'T HAVE ANY MORE TO GIVE'

Lindsay Peltsch knew she had to quit when she stopped wanting to bathe her patients.

"I still did that but I didn't get the same sense of satisfaction anymore," she said. "It seems small but it's a big deal because people's dignity is a big part of what we do."

Peltsch worked for 12 years as a pediatric nurse, 10 of them at SickKids hospital in Toronto. She fell in love with nursing but the strain became too much, she said.

Fully staffed shifts became a rarity. One of her last ER shifts was 10 nurses short. She also feels there is a lack of respect for the profession.

"I just got to a point where I just didn't have any more to give."

A SickKids spokesperson said that the hospital "has experienced challenges related to staffing" but was not aware of critical care unit shifts being short 10 nurses.

Praveen Nakesvaran and his respiratory therapist colleagues at Humber River Hospital have taken on roles normally filled by nurses when they prone COVID-19 patients - rolling them, tubes and all, gingerly onto their stomachs in hopes that will boost lung function.

"Usually we're just at the head of the bed: We make sure the tube is secure," Nakesvaran said. "Now we're kind of doing the nursing jobs, as well."

Suzi Laj an intensive care unit manager at the hospital says she knows morale has been an issue and has sought to address it through everything from daily huddles to bringing in chaplaincy staff. They are "trying to keep them hopeful and, you know, supporting them ... but their resilience is really wearing," she said.

Public health experts say Omicron's peak may be approaching in Canada, and Ontario announced plans last week to loosen restrictions. But for now the health worker crunch remains.

Some provinces have made provisions for health care workers to return to work soon after testing positive for COVID-19; Ontario is letting internationally trained nurses, who often face hurdles and long waits before being able to practice in Canada, get on-the-job experience in hospitals.

Manitoba, meanwhile, said it will send hundreds of patients to get procedures in North Dakota because its hospitals lack capacity.