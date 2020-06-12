Top fashion stylist speaks out on racism in the fashion and entertainment industry

“It made me think of my own racial experiences and I felt rage and anger because I was seeing messages from white people who I know that have made me feel small, that have benefited from systematic racism and continue to benefit from it, people who perform microaggressions towards me and other black or brown people,” said Diamondhead.

“I’ve had clients and producers that will only liaise with my white assistant because they think my white assistant does all the work and I’m there for clout,” she shared in an Instagram post.