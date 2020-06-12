Jamie Foxx, Tinashe & other celebs march in support of #BlackLivesMatter

The United States, and many other parts of the world, have been in a state of much unrest as many civilians protest against racism and police brutality after the brutal killing of George Floyd.

The circulating video, where a police officer is seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck, caused global outrage and sparked the Black Lives Matter demonstrations throughout the US and most of the world. Many people, both young and old, have taken to the streets to fight for an end to racial attacks and the killing of black people by law enforcement officers.

While many celebs expressed their outrage and raised awareness on social media by joining in on various campaigns including #BlackOutTuesday, many others took to the streets to march alongside activists and civilians.