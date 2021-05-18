Friend of embattled U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz pleads guilty to sex trafficking

A former Florida official central to the federal probe on whether U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz trafficked a minor for sex pleaded guilty on Monday and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, which may spell trouble for the Republican congressman.

Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector in Florida's Seminole County, pleaded guilty to six charges, including sex-trafficking of a minor, at a court hearing in federal court in Orlando, Florida.

Appearing in court wearing a blue prison jumpsuit with the words "Orange County Corrections," Greenberg was shackled and returned to jail following the hearing.

Greenberg's lawyer, Fritz Scheller, indicated his client would cooperate if prosecutors sought information from him about Gaetz, telling reporters, "He will honor his plea agreement."

Scheller said a sentencing hearing probably will be set for sometime this summer and said of Greenberg: "He's feeling a sense of remorse" over his actions.

In a document filed in court on Friday, Greenberg admitted to introducing the minor he trafficked to other adult men who engaged in sex acts with the minor in Greenberg's presence, court papers showed. The papers did not identify the other adult men.