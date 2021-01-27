Ghislaine Maxwell seeks dismissal of criminal case, cites Epstein agreement

Ghislaine Maxwell asked a U.S. judge to dismiss the criminal case accusing her of recruiting teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, citing various grounds including that an agreement not to prosecute the late financier also shielded her.

In court filings on Monday night, lawyers for the British socialite also complained that not enough Black and Hispanic grand jurors were used to indict her, and that parts of the indictment were too vague and should be thrown out.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan declined to comment on Tuesday. The office is expected to respond in a few weeks.

Maxwell, 59, is being held in a Brooklyn jail after being denied bail twice following her arrest last July 2 at her New Hampshire home, which prosecutors called a hideout.

She has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit and groom three girls for sex in Manhattan in the mid-1990s, and lying about it under oath. Her trial is scheduled for July 12.

Under a nonprosecution agreement now widely viewed as a sweetheart arrangement, Epstein agreed to plead guilty in 2008 to Florida state prostitution charges and register as a sex offender.

He accepted a 13-month jail sentence, averting possible life in prison on federal charges.