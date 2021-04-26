State official, wife in court on two rape counts

A Gauteng government official will appear in the Bushbuckridge magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga today with his wife for allegedly forcing teenage girls to have sex with him.



According to police, the wife of the 49-year-old official, who is the victims’ aunt, lured them to SA from Mozambique promising them better education but forced the minors – now aged 13 and 15 – to have sex with her husband in exchange for meals...