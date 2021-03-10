Hospitals in Brazil under strain as ICU wards in largest cities near capacity
Researchers warn of possible collapse of health system
Brazil registered 1,972 new Covid-19 deaths in a single day on Tuesday - a record, according to the health ministry.
The country had 70,764 new cases of coronavirus, reaching a total of 11.1 million infections. Brazil had a total of 168,370 coronavirus deaths.
Rio de Janeiro-based research institute Fiocruz said in a report on Tuesday that more than 80% of intensive care unit (ICU) beds are occupied in the capitals of 25 of Brazil's 27 states.
In 15 of Brazil's largest cities, 90% of ICU beds occupied.
The institute said a growing number of cities faced a possible collapse of their health systems.
Reuters
