Production and delivery challenges set up turbulent Year of the Vaccine

Even so, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin predicted on Tuesday the “new normal” would see society dealing with sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks for the next decade, with multiple vaccines helping to avoid business shutdowns and overloaded hospitals.

“This winter we will not have an affect on the infection numbers, but we must have an affect so that the next winter will be the new normal,” Sahin said.

More than 100 other vaccine candidates are in the works, with trial data on several expected soon.

Vaccine experts say multiple shots will be needed to provide enough doses to inoculate the world, from rich to poor.

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations expects up to 10 vaccines to have won approval by mid-2021, including from US companies Johnson & Johnson and Novavax and Germany's CureVac.

LIMITED SUPPLIES

Yet huge challenges remain, including ramping up production.

Pfizer expects to produce just 50 million shots for 2020, half its original goal, covering 25 million people with its two-dose regimen. Moderna has pledged 20 million US inoculations this year, covering 10 million people.

Manufacturing will accelerate in 2021, with combined production potentially topping 1.8 billion doses.

Other companies' trajectories are similar, but supplies won't come fast enough for a world hungry for vaccines.

“There just aren't going to be enough vaccines to go about for a long time ... maybe well into 2022,” said Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There have also been early hiccups related to storing and delivering Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine that must be kept at Antarctic temperatures, as well as confusion over how many doses are actually in a vial.

Allergic reactions in some UK and US health care workers have also emerged.