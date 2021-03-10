'I am human too': Brian Molefe admits R15bn price hike for 1,064 trains is his cross to bear

Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe on Wednesday conceded that he should take responsibility for the state-owned company allowing the price for 1,064 locomotives to go from R39bn to R54bn.

His concession came only after a long grilling by evidence leader advocate Anton Myburgh on how Transnet allowed the price escalation under Molefe's watch.

Molefe defended the cost escalation, saying it was in fact not a price hike and that the R39bn was only a “desktop estimate”. As far as Molefe is concerned, Transnet used the initial amount as a base to lure bidders to a lower price.

However, when the bids were submitted on the basis of a request for proposal (RFP) benchmarked at R39bn, said Molefe, it emerged that service providers were willing to accept R44bn.

“For the first time we saw what the market was willing to accept, and it was not R38.6bn. After bids were evaluated, there was further negotiations to fix the price so that there was no escalation. The final price the bidders were prepared to accept was R49bn,” he said.